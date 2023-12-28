Cam'ron Recalls Pre-Fame Halle Berry Flirting Attempt: "Hear Me Out!"

It's no secret that Halle Berry is nearly everyone's celebrity crush, but as Cam'ron recently revealed, approaching with no shirt and a promo tape isn't a great way to win her over. During an episode of the All the Smoke podcast last week, the Harlem native recalled his attempt at flirting with the actress before he struck fame. While it doesn't seem as though he was able to get her number, he was able to give her a sample of his music, which ultimately worked out for him in one way or another.

“I love Halle Berry right? So one day [when] I had [recently] gotten a record deal, I had just finished playing basketball in LA,” he explained. “I’m at the ATM and n***as is like, ‘Yo that’s Halle Berry next to you!’ I ain’t got no haircut, I got no shirt on," Cam continued, "I’m like, ‘Yo, let me talk to you real quick!’ She’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no. You have to relax.’ I’m like ‘Hear me out! Hear me out.’ So she walking to her car mad fast and I’m following her and I had a cassette tape.”

Cam'ron Reflects On Halle Berry Run-In

“My promo was cassette tapes at the time before CDs came out," he went on. "So I’m like, ‘At least let me just give you my tape!’ So she rolled her window down [a tiny bit]. There was a n***a in the passenger seat laid back. I slid the sh*t through there and gave her my promotional tape. It wasn’t my album. It was one of them sh*ts where it got the snippet songs on there. So I gave her that sh*t."

According to Cam, he later learned that the man in the car was none other than Larenz Tate, who told him he was a huge fan at the American Music Awards. "Larenz Tate was like, ‘Yo my n**a, I f*ck with you,'" he described. "You one of my favorite for years. You know that was me in the passenger seat with Halle when you slid that joint in there.’ I was like, ‘That was you my n***a?!’" What do you think of Cam'ron's account of flirting with Halle Berry before he got famous? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

