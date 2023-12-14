Cam'ron Says "Pause" Too Much, He Admits In New Interview

Cam'ron is an incredibly charismatic entertainer, and one whose sports talk show It Is What It Is with Mase shows off these qualities even more. He's funny, quick-witted, blunt, and most iconically when it comes to his everyday statements, is always looking for ways to think with a dirtier mind for comedic effect. Moreover, the rapper recently admitted during an interview with Complex published on Monday (December 11) that he says "pause" too much. If you don't know what that's referring to, some men say "pause" when they or another man imply something sexual with another man, and the "pause" is usually for comedic effect.

"Sometimes I try to take it out,” Cam'ron shared with the publication. “But as soon as I do, somebody’s in the comments like, ‘Yo, that’s cr*zy, Cam. How you ain’t say pause? That was wild, you ain’t gonna say pause?’ Then I gotta be petty and keep saying this s**t because now n***as coming at me like I said some wild s**t. So to answer your question, I don’t even want to say it that much, but s**t done got out of hand, man.

Cam'ron At The One Court Draft Week Players House Party In 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

"S**t, the pause s**t has got out of hand, man," Cam'ron continued. "I learned that s**t when I was like 12, 13 years old from East Harlem, Jefferson Projects, man. It’s one of them things to stand on your toes, like, 'Oh, it’s a joke.' You know, people don’t have to get that offended. We have no beef with LGBTQ. Like, what I say to that is you can create your own s**t.

"N***a be like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna get some p***y– like, no hetero,’" he concluded. "You could change the game however you want, my n***a. It’s not subscribed to one particular sexuality. It’s whatever. However you wanna play the game." For more news and the latest updates on Cam'ron, stay up to date on HNHH.

