Damian Lillard Walks Right Into “Pause” Moment With Cam’ron & Ma$e

Damian Lillard is someone who is going through a lot right now. Overall, he is looking to get out of Portland and play for the Miami Heat. However, the Trail Blazers are not making that easy for him. Instead, they are making sure that the price is just too high for him. They do not want to let him go for nothing, which is understandable. That said, the Heat are also not willing to give up their entire roster just to get one player who may or may not bring them a title.

With all of this drama surrounding Lillard, Dame decided to take his talents to It Is What It Is with Cam'ron and Ma$e. Cam and Ma$e are two artists who love their sports. Consequently, Lillard is someone they can relate to given the fact that Dame also makes music. If you watched their episode today, you would have noticed immediately just how good their chemistry is. In fact, there was one moment in the episode that encapsulated everything that works about It Is What It Is.

Damian Lillard x "It Is What it Is"

During one moment in the show, Lillard said the phrase "running pole to pole." Immediately, Cam'ron and Ma$e hit Lillard with their signature "pause." This has become frequent on the show to the point where you almost cannot say anything without it becoming an issue. However, Lillard thought it was incredibly funny. He knows these two all too well and he noted that it was only a matter of time before he said something that would get taken the wrong way.

Throughout the interview, Lillard touched on a plethora of other topics. For instance, he noted how he has no interest in going to a team like Golden State. At the end of the day, he just wants to get a title.

