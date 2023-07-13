What exactly can the Miami Heat trade for Damian Lillard? Miami is Lillard’s preferred destination, as stated on numerous occasions. However, even with a third team in on the trade, it would be difficult for the Heat to be a major contributor given Portland’s demands. According to previous reporting from ESPN, the Blazers are looking for at least four first-round picks and two “high-quality” players in return for Lillard.

The Heat are looking to acquire Lillard while retaining their depth and championship caliber. While they have expressed a willingness to trade Tyler Herro, the Blazers reportedly have no interest in acquiring the 23-year-old guard. However, it appears that the Heat may actually be the ones stalling trade talks due to their unwillingness to actually trade anything for Lillard.

Heat Reluctant To Part With Talent For Lillard

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MARCH 22: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers defends against Talen Horton-Tucker #0 of the Utah Jazz during the first half at Vivint Arena on March 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, “The Heat already said goodbye to Gabe Vincent (the Lakers) and Max Strus (Cleveland) in free agency after their Finals run, meaning the idea of losing key contributors like Caleb Martin, or young talents like Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. would only limit their title-contending prospects.” Essentially, the Heat either want Lillard for pretty much nothing in return or for another team to foot the bill. Previously, I pitched a trade between the Blazers, Heat, and Nets. However, the biggest issue would be finding a team that would be essentially willing to fund Miami’s acquisition of Lillard.

This situation may shed more light on recent comments from the Blazers suggesting they are willing to wait as long as it takes to find the right trade for Lillard. A three-team trade could easily net them the draft capital they are looking for. It’s the two “high-quality” players that grind the trade to a halt. For the time being, it appears as though the Heat will need to continue living in hope that they can find the perfect trade for Lillard. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest sports news.

