Damian Lillard Recreates Iconic “Paid In Full” Scene With Cam’ron

Paid In Full is cult classic crime drama from 2002. Starring Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer, and Cam’ron, the film follows three Harlem drug dealers. The film is a fictionalized version of the lives of actual 80s dealers AZ Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez. Largely panned by critics, the film found a following amongst select audiences. It currently holds a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the most iconic scenes of the film is when the three main characters get Chinese takeout in an artfully shot scene.

Now, 21 years later, Cam’ron has recreated that scene with the help of a surprise guest. In a photo posted to social media, Cam’ron can be seen recreating the Chinese food scene with the help of NBA star Damian Lillard. The Blazers superstar was 12 years old when Paid In Full came out and still a full decade away from joining the NBA. However, it’s a fun moment of levity amid a brutal offseason for Lillard.

Damian Lillard Is Still Very Much A Blazer

It’s now been several months since Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland. That request appears to be going nowhere. The Blazers appear happy to wait on an offer they would be willing to give Lillard up for. If you have forgotten, and who can blame you at this point, Lillard is under contract for four years and has no trade clauses in his contract. If the Blazers don’t trade him and he refuses to play, he’s the one that suffers.

Meanwhile, there doesn’t appear to be a trade market beyond Miami, who aren’t willing to meet the Blazers’ demands. “There’s not that many teams that are going to give you a bunch of players and picks for a 33-year-old who can’t stay healthy and has a giant contract sitting there. It was not anything Dame said or Aaron Goodwin said that shut down the market. That stuff didn’t help. But there weren’t teams lined up for him even before that,” an anonymous NBA executive told Forbes.

