Shaq Speaks On Massive Weight Loss

Shaq recently opened up about his recent efforts to lose weight. “I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs, I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror, he told Entertainment Tonight. “I was like ‘I’m gonna lose 20’ and then I was trying to lose 20.” The weight loss journey began in December 2022, when a routine medical checkup revealed that it might do the NBA legend some good to lose some weight. “I got a couple people involved — it’s all about eating right. He continued. “A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work, and you know, ’cause I was the athlete — I wasn’t a salad eater.

Furthermore, Shaq confessed to his ignorance. “I won’t pay attention to any of that, I don’t care about none of that. I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew. So, he was saying you can’t do this, you can’t do that, more vegetables, my iron’s low,” he explained. However, Shaq went on to reveal that he has now dropped 55 lbs but is far from finished. “I’m probably gonna get between 315 and 330,” he added. 315 lbs was the weight Shaq was listed at during the 2006 season when he won a ring with the Heat. During his Lakers days with Kobe, Shaq had weighed as much as 395 lbs.

Shaq Drops 55 lbs

As mentioned, Shaq’s end goal is to get back to his peak weight from his playing days. That 2006 title run represented the final year before Shaq’s career dropped off. The 2006/07 season, in which the Heat became the first defending champs since 1957 to be swept in the first round, was the first time Shaq didn’t up at least 20 ppg. Granted, he was limited to just 40 games, but it really was the beginning on the end of the NBA great.

Aside from pursuing his weight loss goals, Shaq is also preparing for his “The Event”. It’s an annual fundraiser thrown by Shaq to support the Boys & Girls Club of America. The charitable act dates back to philanthropy performed by Shaq in his rookie season. Meanwhile, Shaq was also seen helping out families earlier this year. The NBA great was spotted at Home Depot buying a family in need a washer and dryer. Furthermore, he was also spotted buying bikes and laptops and Walmart and the Apple Store.

