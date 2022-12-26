Shaq is one of the most legendary players in the history of the NBA. Unfortunately, just like many other former athletes, he has gotten out of shape in retirement. Of course, this is par for the course as retired athletes don’t need to maintain their figures anymore.

Overall, Shaq certainly isn’t the worst example of this. His co-host Charles Barkley has certainly been through it more. However, Shaq has still packed on the pounds, which can be concerning for one’s health. As it turns out, Shaq agrees.

Shaquille O’Neal arrives the circuit before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shaq Loses Weight

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the legendary Laker revealed that he has lost 40 pounds as of late. This is all because a friend had told them that he weighed too much. The basketball star agreed and began to count calories, all while working harder in the gym. So far, so good.

“A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” Shaq explained. “He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’ Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. It’s all about eating right.”

DJ Diesel performs onstage at Emo’s Austin on December 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

For many, losing weight an be incredibly hard. That said, hearing Shaq’s story could potentially serve as motivation for anyone else who might be thinking about making some lifestyle changes.

