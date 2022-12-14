Shaq and Charles Barkley are always comedy when it comes to Inside The NBA. While they have had their fair share of fights, they always seem to make up in the end. Overall, they understand that their roasts aren’t anything serious and that the television product is all that matters.

As it turns out, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe could use a lesson in this. We say this as Skip and Shannon got into an on-air dispute this week. This was all because Skip went too far and essentially called Sharpe a bum compared to Tom Brady. Consequently, Sharpe got upset, and understandably so.

This is embarrassing behavior on air from Skip here. And when Shannon takes the glasses off…we’ve all been there… pic.twitter.com/ntXvIFuFni — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) December 12, 2022

Shaq & Chuck Poke Fun

During last night’s Inside The NBA broadcast, Shaq and Barkley got into a dispute of their own. However, this particular dispute was a complete gag that had Ernie and Kenny Smith a bit confused. Of course, if you’ve been paying attention, it was a complete parody of Skip and Shannon’s spat from a couple of days earlier.

In the clip below, Barkley begins to yell at Shaq and even takes off his glasses, just like Shannon did. The former Laker takes on the role of Skip Bayless as he tells Chuck to put his glasses back on and even insults him. Subsequently, this prompts Barkley to clap back in a similar fashion to Sharpe.

Shaq and Charles Barkley mocking Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe is peak comedy😂 pic.twitter.com/uncqGgVlAB — KobeTheDreamer🎄🎅🏾 (@KobeTheDreamer) December 14, 2022

Overall, it was a pretty hilarious segment that even made its way back to Bayless. Skip took to Twitter last night and wrote “Charles Barkley: Thank you for so faithfully watching Undisputed.” If you’ve been keeping tabs on the lore, Bayless and Barkley have had a longstanding feud, with Barkley saying that he would love to kill the Undisputed host.

Charles Barkley: Thank you for so faithfully watching Undisputed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 14, 2022

Despite all of this, Bayless still hasn’t apologized publically to his co-host. It is a pretty pathetic display, even for Skip. Hopefully, he finds the error of his ways soon and gives Shannon the respect that he deserves.

