Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.

Furthermore, Shannon is a Hall-of-Famer. He certainly deserves to be there given the fact that he set numerous records as a tight end. Some of these records are still holding strong today. Needless to say, any disrespect for the man is misplaced.

Unfortunately, Sharpe’s co-host Skip Bayless needs an obvious history lesson. On Monday’s episode of Undisputed, Bayless told Sharpe that he is jealous of Tom Brady. Moreover, he told Sharpe that Brady was “way better” than him, simply because Sharpe was criticizing Brady.

This is embarrassing behavior on air from Skip here. And when Shannon takes the glasses off…we’ve all been there… pic.twitter.com/ntXvIFuFni — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) December 12, 2022

Shannon Sharpe Responds?

For the most part, Sharpe has avoided directly speaking on the situation. He has liked tweets that compliment him, however, he won’t actually say anything about Skip. Today, however, he did seem to make it clear that he wants Bayless to understand just how good he was.

In the tweet below, you can see Shannon replying to someone who posted some of Sharpe’s best highlights. The fan said, “It’s cool Unc, since Skip forgot, let’s remind our viewing audience.” Sharpe kept his reply brief, saying “Y’all know. EVERYONE SHOULD.”

Sure, it wasn’t a direct callout to Skip, but it is easily the closest thing we have seen to one since this incident went down. Overall, Sharpe’s frustration is palpable, although it is definitely justified.

Moving forward, Skip needs to look at these clips and then look at himself in the mirror. He clearly made a massive mistake, and he will have to be better in order to avoid future conflict.

