Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.

While these two have a great deal of respect for one another, it is clear that Bayless can go too far sometimes. Overall, Bayless is a huge troll, and there are times when he doesn’t realize how far he’s going. Today was a perfect example of that as he sent Sharpe spiraling.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: TV sports commentators Skip Bayless (L) and Shannon Sharpe attend the 2016 IAVA gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Shannon Sharpe Lays Into Skip

During one of the first segments of the day, the two discussed none other than Tom Brady. Of course, Brady and the Buccaneers lost 35-7 against the San Francisco 49ers. However, Bayless was there to defend Brady all the way. Meanwhile, Sharpe had some harsh criticism for the Bucs star.

Bayless did not appreciate this criticism and ultimately took it personally. This led to Bayless calling Sharpe jealous. Shannon could not believe this and asked Bayless how he could say something like that. Sharpe mentioned that he is in the Hall of Fame, and doesn’t need to feel jealous. Subsequently, Bayless straight-up told Sharpe that Brady is better than him.

This eventually led to Sharpe yelling at Bayless. Shannon was livid that Bayless would disrespect him just so that he could praise Tom Brady. Overall, Sharpe had every right to be upset. However, Bayless did not seem to care one bit, as he continued to antagonize the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

The segment is already going a bit viral on Twitter as many were shocked by just how reckless Bayless was with his disrespect. Not to mention, it isn’t every day that Sharpe gets this mad at his co-host.

Let us know what you thought of the situation, in the comments down below.

[Via]