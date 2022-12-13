Jalen Rose has never been a big fan of Skip Bayless. Of course, the two got into a very infamous exchange on ESPN back in the day. Rose brought up the fact that Skip only averaged 1.4 points per game in high school. Additionally, Rose referred to Bayless as ‘Water Pistol Pete.”

Overall, this was a hilarious exchange that ultimately ended with some on-air discourse. It is something that Rose has never forgotten, and Skip has certainly never earned his respect. Since that time, Skip has moved on to FS1, while Rose continues to work for ESPN.

ESPN personality Jalen Rose during a game between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Recently, Skip Bayless went way too far while debating Shannon Sharpe. They were in the midst of a conversation about Tom Brady, when Skip referred to the NFL star as jealous. Sharpe did not like this and mentioned that he is in the Hall of Fame. This led to a cheap shot from Bayless who told Sharpe that Brady is better than him.

This is embarrassing behavior on air from Skip here. And when Shannon takes the glasses off…we’ve all been there… pic.twitter.com/ntXvIFuFni — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) December 12, 2022

This did not go over well with Sharpe, who became livid with Bayless. He took off his glasses and began to yell at his co-host, who continued to antagonize him. Overall, it was a bad look for Bayless, and now, he is getting criticism from the likes of Rose.

As you can see below, Rose took to Twitter and wrote “Wow what a bully tactic and clowns call him drip. Definition of a #culturevulture.” It was a pretty biting critique of Bayless, although it is one you would certainly expect given their past.

Wow what a bully tactic and clowns call him drip. Definition of a #culturevulture https://t.co/2DknpORbYJ — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) December 13, 2022

This situation has been a horrible look for Bayless, however, it doesn’t seem like he cares. He has yet to make any sort of apology, and on today’s show, the viral clip wasn’t even acknowledged.

Hopefully, Bayless sees the error of his ways soon.

That time Jalen Rose was never invited back pic.twitter.com/NkVshtmGWp — Sam (@Moorelife1) December 12, 2022

