Kyrie Irving is the biggest topic in the sports world right now and it’s all because of his social media post from last week. The Brooklyn Nets star shared a documentary that was filled with untruths and some dubious research. Kyrie was called anti-Semitic for sharing it, and we have since gone down a wild rabbit hole.

Yesterday, Kyrie was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games. In the aftermath of his suspension, Kyrie immediately took to Instagram where he issued an apology for his actions. It remains to be seen what will happen moving forward, although it doesn’t look good for the point guard.

As you can probably expect, numerous sports shows talked about Kyrie this morning. One such show was none other than Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. Both men have been critical of Kyrie, including Sharpe who actually applauded Irving for finally admitting he was wrong.

“For the first time, Kyrie allowed someone in the room to be smarter than him,” Shannon said. It was an interesting point, especially because it has been said that Kyrie believes he is smarter than everyone else. Either way, Sharpe was happy to see an apology.

.@ShannonSharpe on Kyrie Irving's apology following his 5-game suspension:



"For the first time, Kyrie allowed someone in the room to be smarter than him." — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 4, 2022

As for Skip Bayless, he felt like this whole thing was more of an ego trip for Kyrie than anything else. Skip notes that Kyrie felt like admitting wrongdoing would be bad for his overall brand. In the end, however, Kyrie had no choice as the walls were closing in fast.

“Kyrie has extremely stubborn pride. He believes his mind is operating on a much higher plane,” Bayless said. These takes fall in line with what both of these men have said in the past. Even if you don’t like their commentary, at least they are consistent.

"Kyrie has extremely stubborn pride. He believes his mind is operating on a much higher plane."

— @RealSkipBayless



— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 4, 2022

