Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for posting a documentary with antisemitic conspiracy theories to his social media pages. On Thursday (November 3), the NBA point-guard took to Instagram with a photo of a blacked out square to address his controversial week. “While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” he began the post.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City.

He concluded the lengthy post, “I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.” Kyrie’s post comes just hours after The Brooklyn Nets suspended the star for at least five games over his refusal to “disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity” after being questioned about promoting the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

The team said in a statement, “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

Just days before the suspension, Kyrie apologized for promoting the film while announcing that he will donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” he said in a statement.

