Shannon Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the NFL. Of course, he won three Super Bowl titles. This includes two with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, he is in the Hall of Fame and even holds the record for the best statistical game by a tight end.

Overall, he is a player who should be respected by everyone. He helped change the game for tight ends, as the position would never be the same following his career. He is a pioneer in the game of football, and to question his credentials is simply ludicrous.

Shannon Vs. Skip Bayless

Unfortunately, that is exactly what his co-host Skip Bayless did on Monday. In the clip down below, you can hear Skip telling Shannon that Tom Brady is better than him. Moreover, he even suggests that Shannon is jealous of Brady, which is a truly ridiculous notion.

Of course, Shannon Sharpe was livid with Skip’s commentary, and it led to some tense moments on set. Unfortunately, Bayless continued to poke the bear, and wouldn’t let up. Now, there is this sense that the two will never have the same chemistry on air.

KD Has Advice For Shannon Sharpe

The clip was posted by DJ Akademiks on Instagram this morning, which led to a quick response from none other than Kevin Durant. As you can see below, KD told Shannon to “toughen up.” It was a pretty bold piece of advice, and we’re sure Sharpe isn’t going to appreciate it.

After all, if there is anyone who has yet to “toughen up,” it would be KD. The Brooklyn Nets star is constantly getting into social media battles with nobodies. However, it seems like Durant is still dead set on getting his shots in.

