Tom Brady has been having a rough season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His team is currently first in the NFC South, however, he has a losing record of 3-4. The team is on a two-game losing streak, and there have been multiple games in which he has looked completely and utterly pedestrian.

Aaron Rodgers has also been having some issues this season. The Packers have lost to some questionable teams this season, and it isn’t looking good for the playoffs. With these two QBs playing bad football, Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed revealed which one has actually been worse.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip down below, Sharpe made the case that Brady has easily been the worse of the two QBs. He mostly made reference to this past weekend, where Rodgers threw for two touchdowns. Brady threw none, which ultimately became the barometer for Sharpe’s analysis.

“No QB had a worse weekend than Tom Brady. At least Aaron Rodgers threw 2 touchdowns, Brady had zero!” Sharpe said.

Sharpe also went on to say that Brady doesn’t have it this year and that this could very well be the end of the road.

