It’s the holiday season- and, apparently, cuffing season for some people online. Even NBA stars are looking to score more off the court. Shaquille O’Neal recently asked GloRilla to marry him while she was with Druski on his Instagram live. Moreover, he commented “glo will u marry me” as the two had a conversation together. Since Shaq recently said that he was a “d**ckhead” in his previous marriage, it’s odd but funny to see the shots made.

Meanwhile, Druski was talking to the “FNF” rapper about new music, her next moves, and more. Specifically, the media personality was trying to get her to play some “street s**t.” The two were joking back and forth, teasing the new music, and switching between her look and the tracks. While Druski was trying to get fans some more heat, they were too busy laughing at Shaq’s comment. Many people urged Druski to invite Shaq onto the live as well, but either they didn’t notice or dismissed them.

Druski going live with GloRilla and Shaq in the comments asking to marry her🤣 pic.twitter.com/XqJZp73P0U — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 25, 2022

With all of GloRilla’s success as of late, many might think Shaq is hopping on a bandwagon. However, the NBA icon is an OG. GloRilla said that he was one of the first celebrities to reach out to her after “F.N.F.” came out.

“It was so crazy, Shaq DM’d me,” the Memphis MC said. “I was like ‘Shaq?’ He said ‘I like your song, I like your new single.’ I clicked on his page ’cause I was like ‘Shaq?!'”

Funny enough, GloRilla didn’t know that Shaq was also a DJ. “He probably played your song, too,” said the radio host interviewing Glo back in July.

Glorilla says Shaq was one of the first celebs to reach out to her. pic.twitter.com/4vtYgkfxPZ — Lit Convos (@ConvosLit) July 17, 2022

In all seriousness, GloRilla had an incredibly dominant breakout year. She released some of the best songs of the year, scored Grammy nominations, and came through with an impressive EP in Anyways… Life’s Great.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: GloRilla performs at Meta House at Miami Art Week on December 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Meta)

What do you think of Shaq asking GloRilla to marry him? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest celebrities shooting their shots.