Toosii Puts Shaq On Blast For Wild DM To His Baby Mama

Shaq made his intentions clear.

In recent days, photos of Shaq vacationing alongside his 21-year-old alleged"girlfriend" in Spain have been making their rounds online. While these photos have since been confirmed to be five years old, they've captured the attention of countless social media users. Toosii, for example, decided to chime in earlier today.

Instead of commenting on the rumored age gap relationship directly, the performer decided to share his own experience with the NBA icon. Apparently, Shaq once slid into the DMs of his girlfriend Samaria J Davis, with whom he shares a child. According to Toosii, he didn't play it cool either, making his intentions perfectly clear.

Toosii Exposes Shaq For Flirting With His Girlfriend

"One time this n***a dm Samaria and said 'let me have that baby' talking about my son," Toosii replied to a report about Shaq's rumored baecation. "Weird a** old head." He went on to share a screenshot of the DM, and sure enough, it reads exactly as he put it. "Man idk if this how old n****s flirt or what," he also added. Based on the screenshot, Shaq sent the message in November of 2022, only months after Samaria gave birth to her and Toosii's son Ezrah. Shaq has yet to address the racy DM.

This isn't the first time Shaq has gotten called out for seemingly shooting his shot, however. A few months back, he posted a photo of himself standing alongside Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and more at the Super Bowl. "Ice Spice so dam fine," he captioned the post, raising eyebrows. According to him, however, he "just wanted to show her some respect" and wasn't actually flirting. What do you think of Shaq sliding into Toosii's baby mama Samaria's DMs? What about Toosii putting him on blast? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

