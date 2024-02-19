Shaq's Cringe-Worthy Exchange With GloRilla At NBA All-Star Weekend Might Give You Second-Hand Embarrassment: Watch

While GloRilla was busy falling head over heels for Damian Lillard, Shaq was seemingly in awe of the Memphis rapper. NBA All-Star weekend was another dud for many people, but a little less so for the Milwaukee Bucks point guard. He wound up taking home the trophy for the highly competitive 3-Point Contest. Dame actually became the first to repeat since the outings in 2007 and 2008. Then, on Sunday, he would go on to take the 73rd All-Star Game MVP with a 39-point performance. GloRilla certainly felt some type of way because she was eager to snag a picture with the decorated player. She was thirsting hard for him, tweeting, "Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo."

Love was seemingly in the air all weekend long as Shaq was making sure GloRilla knew his feelings about her. His admiration for her actually dates back to December 2022 when Shaq asked her to marry him on Druski and Glo's Instagram Live. He commented on the stream, "glo will u marry me." Now, after that viral moment, he finally got the chance to see the up-and-comer from the South in person.

Read More: Latto Fans Vandalize Ice Spice's Promo Billboard In Atlanta

Shaq Had To Interrupt GloRilla & 50 Cent's Photo To Say Hello

According to HipHopDX, the NBA legend was walking around courtside during the festivities. He was giving fans as close a look as possible to what it was like to be at All-Star weekend. Shaq Cam eventually led him to GloRilla taking a picture with 50 Cent, in what had to have a cool moment for her. However, it might have slightly been soured by Shaq's looming presence. Glo was caught off guard in the moment, clearly not seeing the seven-footer in her peripheral. He awkwardly but hilariously interrupted the photo shoot telling GloRilla, "Hello Ms. Glo! You look awesome!" She laughed it off and it all seemed to be a cute interaction. But we would be lying if we were not getting a little bit of second-hand embarrassment.

What are your thoughts on Shaq's awkward interaction with GloRilla at NBA All-Star weekend? Was this funny at all to you, or just cringe-worthy? Is GloRilla making a mini comeback this year? What was your favorite moment from the events this past weekend? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shaq and GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of sport and music.

Read More: Suge Knight Laments Industry Hypocrisy For Dr. Dre & Chris Brown

[Via]