Shaq Claims He Wasn't Flirting With Ice Spice In Viral IG Post From Super Bowl

It is crazy to think the Super Bowl was only one month ago. It was a thrilling game, being one of the few in the history of the NFL to go to overtime. However, outside of the action on the field, there were a lot of other funny subplots going on during that weekend. Shaq and Ice Spice were two celebrities not named Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce making big headlines that evening. The two respective superstars were seen photographed together in Taylor's suite during halftime. Shaq wound up posting the picture of him, Spice, and Swift with a caption that went viral.

"Ice Spice so dam fine," the former NBA legend wrote. Of course, fans ran with that, speculating that the Big Diesel was shooting his shot. However, according to TMZ Sports the opposite is true. In one of Shaq's recent episodes of the Big Podcast With Shaq, he cleared up the rumors as to why he actually posted it, caption and all.

Shaq Was Just Being Nice To Ice Spice

"The reason why I put out the post with Ice Spice, not 'cause I was trying to flirt, but I didn't really blow her off, but I just wanted to show her some respect too." He continued, "That's why I put the post up because I was in there and it was all about, 'Oh, Shaq met Taylor' and [Ice Spice] was in the picture." Furthermore, he knows how he flirts with women, and this was not that. "I don't flirt like that. "Just 'cause I say 'hi' don't mean I'm tryna slide in the DMs."

