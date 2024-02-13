Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot At Ice Spice: “So Damn Fine”

Shaquille O’Neal remarked that Ice Spice is "so damn fine" after posing for a picture with the rapper and her "Karma" collaborator, Taylor Swift. The group of celebrities were all present at the Super Bowl on Sunday. In the caption of his post, the NBA legend thanked Swift for introducing the two. “And @icespice is so dam fine thanks @taylorswift," he remarked.

In response to the post, fans trolled Shaq for thirsting over Ice Spice. "The last thing I’d expect on my page is Shaq saying ice spice is fine," one user commented. Another joked: "bro ain’t have no hesitation in that caption." One user noted the age difference between the two. "Yo bro, is her being the same age as his kids not cr*zy? Was he hacked," they wrote.

Ice Spice & Taylor Swift Watch The Super Bowl Together

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame held at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Paradise, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Ice Spice also shared a photo of herself with Shaq on her Instagram page, although she only captioned the post with a "W." Her attendance at the game comes after earning her highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist with the release of "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)." The track reached No. 37 on the chart with the outlet's latest update. As a collaborator, her biggest song overall remains her work with Swift on "Karma." Together they reached No. 2. Check out Shaq's post for Ice Spice below.

Shaquille O’Neal Poses With Ice Spice

As for the Super Bowl itself, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 after an overtime comeback. It marks the team's third championship since drafting Patrick Mahomes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shaquille O’Neal on HotNewHipHop.

