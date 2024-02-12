Ice Spice Accused Of Satanic Hand Signals At The Super Bowl By Conspiracy Theorists

Ice Spice recently had a ball at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) with her good pal Taylor Swift. However, just like with so many other artists right now, she couldn't have a good time in peace without facing some satanist accusations. Moreover, conspiracy theorists think that the "Deli" hitmaker displayed satanic hand signs at the event. Particularly, she apparently did some devil horns signs and then grabbed onto her upside-down cross, which some took as an overt sign of satanic worship. Of course, these are mostly more conservative or religious circles talking about this, or ones who just want an excuse to hate on the Bronx rapper.

In fact, it seems like a lot of times artists face claims like these, it's for pretty innocuous things that are more of a reflection of religious imagery being repurposed for other reasons in pop culture and the media. That hand sign is the same symbol you'd put up during a rock or metal show, for example. In other cultures, it doesn't have a relation to the devil at all, so folks are probably just exaggerating. If that's how Ice Spice wants to act now that her newest single "Think U The S**t (Fart)" is her highest-charting single so far, then so be it. That doesn't make reflect any sympathy for the devil.

Read More: Ice Spice Performs At Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Gets Roasted By Michael Blackson

Ice Spice's Supposed Devil Worship At The Super Bowl: Watch

Jokes aside, perhaps treating this concern as a mere joke only makes the issue worse. After all, do you think these folks are very open to criticism or mocking remarks if they're complaining about Satan and hip-hop at the big football game? Nevertheless, it's already been a pretty big year for Ice Spice, one that will surely only get grander. Her debut studio album is in the works, and when it lands, it will likely make another massive splash.

Meanwhile, this also comes amid rapidly brewing beef between the 24-year-old and Latto. While things aren't explicitly combative yet, there have been too many subliminals and coincidences to ignore. Let's see if that changes at some point in 2024, or if they will make it all water under the bridge. For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Funk Flex Sides With Ice Spice Amid Latto Beef, Considers Not Playing “Sunday Service”

[via]