Funk Flex Sides With Ice Spice Amid Latto Beef, Considers Not Playing "Sunday Service"

Latto just dropped her eagerly anticipated and highly teased new single, "Sunday Service." Listeners expected the Atlanta-based performer to take aim at one of her rivals, Ice Spice, and the promotion for her track did just that. Latto's seen posing in front of a black and white wall full of photos of her fellow femcees, including Ice Spice. She later shared a photo on Instagram, smoking a joint right beside Ice Spice's image.

This of course follows Ice Spice dissing Latto during an AMA with fans last week, and calling Latto's snippet "weak." Seemingly in response to the jab, Latto promptly pulled up to shoot a music video in the Bronx, where Ice Spice is from. With that being said, their beef is more blatant than ever and has left many fans feeling as though they need to pick a side. Funk Flex, for example, recently revealed that he's considering not playing "Sunday Service" due to his allegiance to Ice Spice.

Funk Flex Is "President Of The Ice Spice Fan Club"

The DJ took to Instagram earlier this week to share a text conversation he had with Kevin Valentini, who shared details of Latto's new song. “I don’t know if I can play that, my brother! I’m from the Bronx!” he responded. Funk Flex reiterated his point in his caption, noting that he's a huge fan of Ice Spice. “HAD TO LET @INCA_NY/@RCARECORDS KNOW THAT I AM THE PRESIDENT OF THE ICE SPICE FAN CLUB!" he wrote. "PLUS I’M FROM THE BRONX! [crying with laughter emojis].”

