Ice Spice Performs At Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Gets Roasted By Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson was concerned and unimpressed by Ice Spice's performance at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party. "Tell The frozen spice girl to stop singing to me, I have a dashiki that’s older than her," Blackson wrote on Instagram. He also included footage of Spice rapping and twerking, turning the camera to capture his concerned expression. Many fans were quick to skewer Spice in the comments too. "So she’s a stripper with a microphone. Got it," one hater said. "Imagine your music being so trash you have to show your nakedness so we can forget that your music is trash 🗑️," concurred another.

Other performers at the event included Travis Scott and Quavo. The event is an annual traditional hosted by Rubin. It all leads up to Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off later today. The event will also feature a Halftime Show headlined by Usher. Furthermore, the 49ers enter the game as very slight favorites, but the game is expected to be close.

Ice Spice Debuts Starry Super Bowl Ad

The full Starry's Super Bowl ad featuring Ice Spice has finally dropped. In the ad, Spice is being rizzed up the soda brand's two animated mascots when her "ex-boyfriend" shows up to try and win back the rapper. When she rejects him, the man's head horrifyingly explodes in a fountain of soda. Titled "It's Time To See Other Sodas", the ad dropped on February 2. However, contrary to the belief of some gossip sites, the ad did not reveal any details of the rapper's actual love life.

However, it's not Spice's first food and drink advertising collab. Before she was doing Super Bowl ads, she was appearing in Dunkin commercials. Last year, Spice teamed up with Ben Affleck to promote her limited-time signature drink at the coffee chain. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck tried to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11 while an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman.

