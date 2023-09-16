Kai Cenat Reviews Ice Spice’s Dunkin’ Donuts Drink

Kai Cenat has given his review of the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, the rapper's collab with Dunkin' Donuts. After an exaggerated performance and subpar Spice impression, Cenat finally tried the drink. He gave the pumpkin spice combo an 8-out-of-10 before jokingly asking his chat what the secret ingredient was. This led his chat to respond things like "ass juice" and "pussy juice".

Meanwhile, Spice added a Boston legend to her efforts to promote her new collab with Dunkin' Donuts. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck try to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11 while an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman. Have you tried the drink yet? Let us know what you thought down in the comments.

Kai Cenat Announces Content House

This latest viral clip comes at the end of a long week for Cenat. It started with him getting blocked by SZA and ended with a 24-hour livestream alongside Offset. However, Cenat also made a pretty big announcement. Cenat has announced that he has a new content house in the works. On September 12, Cenat announced that he would be teaming up with IShowSpeed to launch their own house. Previously, Cenat founded the very successful AMP House.

However, unlike traditional content houses, where the creators live together, that won't be the case for this new project. “Shoutout to the CEO of Rumble. Whenever I am in Miami they got us a new house that we could just go by. Me and Speed. No, we are not going to be living in there, we are not going to be moving in and shit like that. It’s just for us, our shit. That’s probably the best news I had in the past week,” Cenat said while streaming.

