At 50 years old, Shaq has been doing a lot of reflecting on his life. When you reach his age, you begin to think about your life as a whole, and what you did right and wrong. Additionally, you begin to make amends with the people you may have wronged.

Shaq Speaks On His Marriage

Back in 2011, Shaq split up with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. The two ended up having four children together, and at the time of their split, it seemed clear that they couldn’t reconcile their differences. Of course, this is always unfortunate, although Shaq is now taking all of the blame.

Shaquille O’Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary “SHAQ” at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for HBO)

Recently, during a cover story interview with People Magazine, Shaq noted that it was his actions that cost him his marriage. “I was a d–khead,” he said. “You don’t know how good you got something ’til it’s gone.”

Interestingly, Shaq has yet to expand on exactly what he did, although one could certainly speculate. Either way, Shaq acknowledges that he was the issue in the relationship. “Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me,” he explained.

Shaquille O’Neal speaks during HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary “SHAQ” at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for HBO)

Shaq also spoke about his vows and how he did not do enough to protect them. He feels like overall, he was just in a bad way and he didn’t do what was needed of him. “Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that,” he revealed.

It takes a strong person to admit when they are wrong, and Shaq certainly fits that definition. Hopefully, he is able to reconcile those mistakes with himself, moving forward.

[Via]