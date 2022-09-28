Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics. This season, the team will be without its head coach, and there is no doubt that the players are concerned about the future.

When it comes to Udoka’s actions, there are plenty of analysts looking to weigh in on what Udoka may or may not have done. As it turns out, Shaq will not be participating in this conversation. While Shaq is typically very opinionated when it comes to the world of basketball, there are some things he would just rather sit out.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation

While speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the Lakers legend noted that he has made some horrible mistakes in his previous relationships and that he cannot pass judgment onto Udoka.

“I am going to step down from this conversation,” Shaq said. “I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA

It’s refreshing to see Shaq be so honest about this, as he could have taken the easy road and roasted the Celtics coach. Either way, this is a story with many moving parts, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

