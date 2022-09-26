This last week in sports has been dominated by the Boston Celtics Ime Udoka scandal. As many of you already know by now, Udoka was accused of having an affair with a Celtics staffer. This staffer was reportedly helping Udoka’s long-time partner Nia Long with her move to Boston, which only makes this story worse.

On top of all of this, there are now rumors that this relationship wasn’t as consensual as originally reported. Udoka’s year-long suspension only adds fuel to this fire, and now, the Celtics players are left to fend for themselves.

During today’s Celtics press conference, Jaylen Brown addressed the controversy, noting that it is a huge adjustment for the whole team.

“My initial reaction, we were all shocked at what was going on,” Brown said. “A little confused a little bit, but a lot of information wasn’t being shared with us.”

Jayson Tatum also spoke about the news, noting that the team will have to get it together as practices begin imminently. “It’s just a lot. If I’m being honest… you’re still trying to process it all knowing we start practice tomorrow.”

This is going to be a huge adjustment for the Celtics and its players. Udoka helped coach the team to the Finals this past year, and now, they won’t have that guidance.

Only time will tell whether or not the Celtics can get it together in time for the season.