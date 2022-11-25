The love that Shaq has for his ex-wife Shaunie is cemented, although it has changed as the years moved forward. Shaquille O’Neal wed Shaunie in 2002, and they were a strong NBA couple until their divorce in 2011. Still, the exes remained on good terms and co-parented their four children with ease. Their post-divorce relationship was even displayed on Basketball Wives.

When speaking about it his ex-wife, Shaq regularly acknowledges that he didn’t treat her well. “I was a d–khead. You don’t know how good you got something ’til it’s gone,” he told PEOPLE. “Sometimes, when you live that double life, you get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me.”

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Shaq has taken responsibility for the demise of his marriage. Page Six caught up with Shaunie and wanted to know what she had to say about Shaq’s recent admission.

“I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it,” she said. “That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth, and it is what it is.”

“I don’t need that validation. I’m pretty confident in who I am and what I’ve done. And what I’ve accomplished and what I’ve worked on to better myself. I don’t need somebody else’s validation to put my chest out. I feel my best right now in life.”

(Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Additionally, the Basketball Wives producer told the outlet that she wouldn’t mind a break from questions about her ex-husband.

“One thousand percent, I get tired of the ‘Shaq’ questions, yes,” she said. “I just don’t know if those questions are necessary almost 13 years later, you know what I mean? That was a time in my life.” Then, she mentioned her new husband. “If you have any questions about Keion Henderson, you are more than willing to ask all day long, shoot!”

