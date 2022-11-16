Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people in the sports world. When he was playing in the NBA, he had a huge personality that matched his physical stature. It become abundantly clear that he would be perfect for the television world, and so far, he has lived up to that.

Over the last decade or so, Shaq has been part of Inside The NBA on TNT. Paired with Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, the big man has given us plenty of amazing moments. His constant bickering with Barkley is always fun to watch, and he never holds back on the antics.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley during the HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary “SHAQ” at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for HBO)

Shaq Has A Theory

On Tuesday night, Shaq was in rare form as he tried to hit his co-hosts with a ridiculous theory about the moon. As you will see in the clip below, Shaq thinks that there is a second moon. Of course, this is simply not true, however, Shaq appears to be convinced that this might be the case.

As the story goes, Shaq was driving his car when he began to notice that the Moon was constantly moving. The moon would go from one side of his car to another, and it was starting to worry him. Eventually, he came to the conclusion that this is simply because there is more than one moon. As you can imagine, his co-hosts were quick to dismiss him.

Forget gas math…@SHAQ has a new theory 🌚 pic.twitter.com/o2ziV7MPkP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2022

For the most part, it seems like Shaq was joking. However, you can’t help but think about the likes of Kyrie Irving, who once said that the earth was flat. It was a conspiracy that lit up the NBA world, and it made Irving look bad.

As for Shaq, he has too much good favor with NBA fans for them to turn on him. Besides, of all the theories you could have, this one is the least harmful.

