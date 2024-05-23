Shaq Starts Hilarious "BBL Chucky" Chant On “Inside The NBA”

On the Emmy-winning program 'Inside the NBA,' the dynamic quartet of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, along with guest Draymond Green, were in their element while covering Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Amidst their usual basketball discussion, a hilarious moment unfolded. Last week, when the Timberwolves eliminated the Nuggets, Anthony Edwards, in a moment of jest, told Charles Barkley, who claimed he hadn't been to Minnesota in 20 years, 'Bring your a**.' This response instantly went viral. The 'Inside the NBA' crew, true to their nature, had a field day with the incident during their recent broadcast, with Shaq even referencing Metro Boomin’s infamous Drake diss.

Since the TNT program would be in town to cover the aforementioned games, Charles only wanted to ask Edwards for a list of places. His question gave us Anthony Edwards's “Bring you a**” quote as well as confirmation he will send the Chuckster Minnesota's best restaurants, the All-Star guard promised. During last night's broadcast, they displayed photoshopped pictures of Barkel and the crew referencing Edwards's viral quote. It prompted Shaq to wildly say, “I didn’t know you had all that a** back there, Chuck! Let me see Chuck’s feature again. MOM. BBL Chuck! BBL Chucky!”

Shaq Seranades Charles Barkley With “BBL Chucky” Chant

Shaq’s jab against Barkley is a clear nod to Metro Boomin's popular Drake diss record, "BBL Drizzy." The song made an allusion to the purported cosmetic procedure that Drake was accused of having undergone. Shaq made a clever move by using the freshly released diss track to taunt Barkley. Everybody on the set was laughing, even Sir Charles.

The Inside The NBA crew is still enjoying themselves despite the tough times for the program. The impending end of the show is becoming more and more a reality as the NBA has decided to look elsewhere for its NBA rights. How can you look at last night's “BBL Chucky” moment and not want the show to continue? It’s so good people are willing to just ignore that Draymond Green is there. Overall, it was one of many hilarious moments the show has had over the years.

