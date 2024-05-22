Draymond Green Disrespects Kobe Bryant, Tells Shaq How The 2016 Warriors Would Beat His Lakers

"Which great team would beat this great team?" is a timeless and entertaining, if not pointless, sports argument. The media gets hours and hours of content with this very prompt because it's easy and fun to think about. Though it's entertaining to speculate about how opposing basketball styles and eras would fair against each other, we'll never get to witness them play, so a definitive response will never be possible. This subject was recently discussed by Shaquille O'Neal and Draymond Green, the star of the Warriors, on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

In a seven-game series, O'Neal questioned whether one of his championship teams, the Lakers, and one from the Warriors would prevail. Green discussed the matchup that, in his opinion, would be most effective in slowing down O'Neal. Draymond broke down the scheme to stop Shaq. What resulted was a question about who would be guarding Shaq's partner in crime, Kobe Bryant. Drayomds reply was taken as disrespect as the big man had to check Draymond with quickness.

Draymond Gets Checked By Shaq For Kobe Bryant Disrespect

"I do think there were defensive schemes that we could have thrown at you to affect you," Green replied to Shaq, who looked puzzled. "One is not letting you get the ball. So we gonna guard you with a guy in front of you a guy behind you..." O'Neal interrupted, telling Dray that it had already been tried before in the past and didn't work. Draymond brashly replied, "Yeah I wasn't on the court though." After mentioning the shooters he was surrounded by, O'Neal agreed with Green when he brought up the point that NBA players weren't making three-pointers as frequently as they do in the modern game.

O'Neal questioned Green on who was defending the legendary Kobe Bryant following some more back-and-forth, during which Green stated his belief that the Dubs would win the series. When Green eventually answered, he said, "Klay," to which O'Neal was ready to drop the subject entirely. "We'll continue this conversation on your podcast," O'Neal told Green, basically putting a pin in that comment. Overall, Shaq doesn't think Klay holds a candle to Kobe Bryant, and rightfully so.

