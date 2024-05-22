Draymond Green Disrespects Kobe Bryant, Tells Shaq How The 2016 Warriors Would Beat His Lakers

BYJamil David36 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 05, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Draymond got checked by Shaq for Kobe disrespect.

"Which great team would beat this great team?" is a timeless and entertaining, if not pointless, sports argument. The media gets hours and hours of content with this very prompt because it's easy and fun to think about. Though it's entertaining to speculate about how opposing basketball styles and eras would fair against each other, we'll never get to witness them play, so a definitive response will never be possible. This subject was recently discussed by Shaquille O'Neal and Draymond Green, the star of the Warriors, on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

In a seven-game series, O'Neal questioned whether one of his championship teams, the Lakers, and one from the Warriors would prevail. Green discussed the matchup that, in his opinion, would be most effective in slowing down O'Neal. Draymond broke down the scheme to stop Shaq. What resulted was a question about who would be guarding Shaq's partner in crime, Kobe Bryant. Drayomds reply was taken as disrespect as the big man had to check Draymond with quickness.

Read More: Jusuf Nurkić Responds to Draymond Green's Subtle Shade

Draymond Gets Checked By Shaq For Kobe Bryant Disrespect

"I do think there were defensive schemes that we could have thrown at you to affect you," Green replied to Shaq, who looked puzzled. "One is not letting you get the ball. So we gonna guard you with a guy in front of you a guy behind you..." O'Neal interrupted, telling Dray that it had already been tried before in the past and didn't work. Draymond brashly replied, "Yeah I wasn't on the court though."  After mentioning the shooters he was surrounded by, O'Neal agreed with Green when he brought up the point that NBA players weren't making three-pointers as frequently as they do in the modern game.

O'Neal questioned Green on who was defending the legendary Kobe Bryant following some more back-and-forth, during which Green stated his belief that the Dubs would win the series. When Green eventually answered, he said, "Klay," to which O'Neal was ready to drop the subject entirely. "We'll continue this conversation on your podcast," O'Neal told Green, basically putting a pin in that comment. Overall, Shaq doesn't think Klay holds a candle to Kobe Bryant, and rightfully so.

Read More: Draymond Green Challenges Tyrese Haliburton After Terrible Game 5

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty ImagesSportsShaq Responds To Steph Curry's Claim That 2017 Warriors Beat 2001 Lakers5.1K
Gene Sweeney Jr./Phillip Faraone/Getty ImagesSportsShaquille O'Neal To Rudy Gobert: "There's No Crying In Basketball Rudy, Man Up"12.1K
Harry How/Getty ImagesSportsShaq Used “Secret Code” To Stop Teammates From Passing To Kobe, Says Raja Bell8.9K
2023 Shaq's Fun House Big Game WeekendSportsShaquille O'Neal's Basketball Career Proves He's Still One Of The Greatest644