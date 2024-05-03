Draymond Green Criticizes Patrick Beverley's Antics

Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated 120-98 by the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers sent the Bucks packing, and Patrick Beverley went out in embarrassing fashion. During the Pacers' victory against the Bucks last night, Patrick Beverley got into a fight with a spectator. Following the loss, Patrick Beverley attempted to throw a reporter out of the locker room for not subscribing to his podcast. Beverley has been getting deservedly picked apart all day. Draymond Green, no stranger to on-court antics, has weighed in on Pat Bev's disastrous playoff exit.

Beverley has a history of bad behavior after losses in the playoffs. He has an infamous moment where he pushed Chris Paul in the back while he had his back turned a couple of years ago. All in all, he has a reputation as a sore loser and generally crosses the line. Beverley talked a lot of trash during the series against the Pacers, both on the court and off. The Pacers fans were happy to see the Bucks go, and Beverley being so vocal was a big reason for that. Draymond commented on Pat Bev’s meltdown on his podcast and found it hilarious and concerning.

Draymond Green Responds To Patrick Beverley’s Disastrous Exit

“Pat keeps having these instances after they lose in these playoff games — that one might’ve been crazier than the [Chris Paul] push,” Green said. “Because it opens up an entirely different can of worms. Adam’s gonna have a problem on his hands with this one, because it’s about as close as you can get to going in the stands. That is forbidden for us.” Involving fans is a big no-no in the league. Green also commented on Bev’s interaction with the reporter after the game, saying he himself takes a different approach and appreciates how the NBA promotes players' podcasts.

Draymond concluded by saying, “Pat, you can’t keep having these moments, man, at the end of these losses,” Green said. “You’re starting to look like the kid that’s gonna grab the ball and say, ‘I’m going home, I can’t play, we’re outta here, we’re leaving the park, it’s my ball.’ Come on, Pat.” Draymond is entirely correct on this one. Sure, Draymond is notorious for his own antics on the court, but his points still stand. Nevertheless, it's a bad look for Patrick Beverley.

