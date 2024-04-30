Draymond Calls Out Jusuf Nurkic Again After Suns Get Swept

Golden State Warrior Draymond Green and Phoenix Sun's Jusuf Nurkić are not on the best of terms. Their altercation earlier in the season led to Draymond getting suspended for a large swath of the season. With a series sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs. Nurkić has never made it past the first round of the playoffs in his career, so this was just another early postseason departure for him. Draymond Green, of course, jumped on the opportunity to trash the Sun's center.

Nurkić has the lowest postseason winning % in league history, with only three wins over his first 20 playoff games. Upon discovering that incredibly bad statistic, Green amused himself by making fun of Nurkić. "Hope that brother gets the help he needs," Green wrote beside a slew of frozen-faced emojis on a graphic he posted on Instagram that showed Nurkić's postseason problems. The Quote is what Nurkić said of Green after his suspension.

Read More: Charles Barkley Roasts Draymond Green After Kenny Smith Diss

Draymond Green Doesn't Hold Back On Jusuf Nurkic

Despite Green's Warriors' elimination in the play-in round, he didn't hold back in taking a shot at Nurkić. Their feud is far from over and will probably be revisited next season. After falling to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the postseason. Following the defeat, Nurkic tweeted a picture of the well-known Looney Tunes phrase, "That's all, folks." Green didn't forget that tweet and had some fun with it.

The Phoenix Suns were run off the court by the Timberwolves. Where they go from here is anyone's guess. Devin Booker might be looking to move to the Big Apple. Kevin Durant is in the later stages of his career. The Golden State Warriors are in a similarly alarming situation, but at least they have Steph Curry and four rings to lean on. Overall, we can't wait to see what the next altercation between Draymond and Jusuf Nurkić looks like.

Read More: Draymond Green Continues To Go After Jusuf Nurkic

[via]