Draymond Green Continues To Go After Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond Green has continued to take shots at Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. During a segment on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran Warrior went after comments that Nurkic made during their tense first meeting since Green's suspension last week. Green dismissed Nurkic's comments about his volatility by suggesting that the center was just made that Green had cooked him all game. Green consistently brought up how poorly Nurkic had performed in the matchup. However, fans were quick to point out that the stat line that Green was roasting was a "typical Draymond night".

Following their meeting last week, in which Green and Nurkic traded words and taunts, Nurkic made a heated prediction about the rest of Green's season. "It's sad. He didn't learn anything. Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don't deserve a chance," Nurkic said. At the time, Green took the high road, speaking on his own gameplay. However, it's clear that Green is eager to feud with the Suns big man.

Draymond Green Missing From Initial Team USA Olympic Pool

However, Green is still feeling some of the consequences of his rocky, suspension-filled start to the season. Last month, Green was the most notable name missing from the initial 41-player pool for the Team USA Men's Basketball Olympic Roster. The exclusion of Green, who won gold in 2016 and 2020, was surprising given that his club head coach, Steve Kerr, is also the national team coach. However, USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill explained that it was Green's on-court antics keeping him out of contention at the moment. "His contributions have been significant, and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence. But I think just in lieu of sort of what's transpired this year, we made a decision to not have [Green] on this list with this particular point in time with the process," Hill said in a media Zoom call.

Green will be able to play his way into the roster over the next few months. The team isn't expected to be picked until May at the earliest. Meanwhile, the rest of the list is a veritable list of bona fide NBA talent. LeBron, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid all appear on the list. However, there is also a cache of younger stars like Walker Kessler, Chet Holgrem, and Tyrese Haliburton.

