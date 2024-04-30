Charles Barkley Roasts Draymond Green After Kenny Smith Diss

Inside the NBA is consistently the most entertaining basketball show on television. The chemistry between Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Saq, and Ernie Johnson is endlessly entertaining. Throughout the last week of playoff games, Chuck and Shaq have been trying to beat Kenny Smith to the board. This has been recurring, and recently, Kenny has been getting beat in the foot race. On Monday, Kenny Smith was sweating more than usual, and NBA star and frequent Inside the NBA guest Draymond Green decided to throw some shade at The Jet.

Charles Barkley recently roasted the entire city of Galveston, Texas, when he said the Pelicans should be sent there for punishment. Barkley apologized to Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, who is from Galveston, to ward off any beehive shenanigans. The latest roasting comes from Draymond Green, who made a joke on Twitter about Kenny Smith’s hairline or lack thereof. Charles didn't let the comment slide, firing back a hilarious roast right back at Green.

Charles Barkley Says Green Should Come To Work Since He Has Nothing Better To Do

Kenny’s hairline has been much discussed. Sometime in the past few months, he showed up at the studio one day and had an outline of a hairline. Kenny was completely bald before that so many assumed he got some work done. Draymond decided to roast Smith on Twitter and called him Kenny Boozer. It is in reference to the hilarious pic of Carlos Boozer with sprayed-on hair from back in the day. The studio showed a pic of Boozer and everything, and Charles Barkley and the guys laughed out loud.

Then Charles Barkley clapped back in hilarious fashion. He told Draymond to come back to work because he’s “got nothing better to do,” since the Lakers didn't even make the playoffs. Draymond occasionally works for TNT, so Chuck is wondering where his colleague is at. If you want to joke with the Inside the NBA crew, you better show up for work, according to Chuck. Inside the NBA will be covering game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks tonight. We will be looking forward to what ever hilarious moments come out of the iconic NBA show.

