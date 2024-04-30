Galveston Responds To Charles Barkley After “Dirty Water” Joke

Charles Barkley is a national treasure. The Inside the NBA analyst and basketball legend constantly makes hilarious observations on the NBA show. The Hall of Famer recently joked during an appearance on the Inside the NBA broadcast that the New Orleans Pelicans should travel to Galveston, Texas, rather than Cancun over the summer. Chuck said that since they gave up on their series, they shouldn't be allowed to go to Cancun and that they deserve the "dirty water" in Galveston. The comments went viral, with fans enjoying the joke and Galveston-related folk getting up and arms about the whole ordeal.

In his next appearance, Barkley apologized to one of Tina Knowles for disparaging her hometown. Tina said on Instagram, "Chuck we don't play about Galveston Texas!" Tina said on Instagram. "You better watch it sucker! Our water might not be blue, but it is still the beach and we love it!". After Chuck’s comments went viral, Galveston had to respond to the shade. Now, they have levied a response to the accusations from Sir Charles Barkley. The whole Galveston saga keeps getting funnier.

Galveston Responds To Charles Barkley; Says Pelicans Are Welcome

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Charles Barkley looks on prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Kimberly Danesi, the CEO and spokesperson for Visit Galveston, responded to Charles Barkley's comments with grace and appreciation. She expressed, "While Galveston might not be the place for Chuck, we’d be more than happy to host the New Orleans Pelicans and share our sun-kissed beaches, luxurious 4-diamond resorts, exclusive spas, million-dollar beach homes, world-class attractions, and exceptional gulf seafood." Her words not only showcased Galveston's offerings but also conveyed a sense of warmth and welcome.

The Pelicans are super available. They just got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Charles Barkley may respond tonight during the Knicks Sixers. Barkley is no stranger to beefing with cities. He still throws shots at San Antonio and has been for more than a decade. Overall, Barkley and the Inside the NBA Crew make the NBA playoffs so much better. Galveston is a nice place, whether it has dirty water or not. Charles Barkley just set his targets on the Pelicans and their woeful performance, and Galveston got caught in the crossfire.

