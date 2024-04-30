Darvin Ham Could Be Fired After Lakers First Round Exit

The Denver Nuggets eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers from the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Lakers lost the series four games to one. The series was hard-fought despite only going five games. Ultimately, the Lakers could not cope with the consistency of the defending NBA champion. Jamal Murray hit two dagger shots to win two close games. At age 39, LeBron James did all he could to lead the Lakers alongside Anthony Davis. When teams lose, especially big-name teams like the Lakers, the coach will usually take most of the blame.

Darvin Ham's coaching decisions have been under scrutiny all season, particularly from NBA enthusiasts and Laker fans. His rotations and lineup choices have been a subject of criticism, as has his seemingly passive demeanor during games. Fans have even pointed to his interactions with players, suggesting a lack of control over the locker room. Despite the Lakers' hard-fought series against the Nuggets, the pressure on Darvin Ham's position seems to be mounting after their 4-1 exit from the playoffs.

Read More: LeBron James Livid With Officiating Following Game 2 Loss

There Is A High Chance Darvin Ham Is Fired This Off-Season

NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that Darvin Ham is highly unlikely to return as Lakers coach. After the first-round exit, his future as the top man in LA is in danger. The rport explains multiple questions that have arisen throughout the season for the Lakers. Many inside the Lakers organization have questioned the playcalling and decision-making. They believe Darvin Ham wasn't getting the most out of his roster of players. Many have dismissed this as just excuses from LeBron James and the Lakers Organization. Clearly, a move has to be made if the Lakers want to be competitive.

The Lakers have questions other than who their next head coach will be. Mainly, if LeBron will even be a Laker next season. LeBron’s future is really up in the air. As the 39-year-old approaches the end of his career, he is still more than capable of being one of the best players in the league. Overall, the Lakers' offseason will be very interesting, considering all the moving parts and possibilities.

Read More: LeBron James Trolls Woman Courtside After She Calls Him A CryBaby

[via]