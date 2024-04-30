The Lakers Are Open To Drafting Bronny James

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are considering picking Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft so he may play alongside his father, the legendary LeBron James of the Lakers. Lebron has indicated that he will play wherever his son ends up. To ensure that he stays a Laker, the Lakers may go out on a limb and draft the young prospect. According to reports, LA is open to considering helping LeBron "fulfill his dream" by being able to play with his son.

Bronny James was one of the most highly regarded prospects in the country before he committed to USC last year. However, he missed the first eight games of his rookie season. Bronny, after suffering from cardiac arrest during a workout in the summer, caused him to miss time. Despite having a dismal year statistically and being limited in playing time for most of the 2023–24 season, Bronny made the decision to join the 2024 NBA draft while still keeping the possibility of going back to school open by using the transfer portal. Bronny averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game at USC. Now, he may get a chance in the league if the Lakers decide to draft him.

Bronny James Likely To Be Selected By Lakers

Bronny James is still a player with a lot of potential. Bronny was hailed as a good defender, facilitator, and shooter coming out of high school. Those skills will hopefully give him a solid opportunity to make it to the NBA one day, even if he does not live up to the massive expectations put on him. LeBron James has one more year with the Lakers and may decide to opt out of his contract using his player option to sign with whatever team selects Bronny.

The Lakers may have to draft Bronny. They cannot afford to lose their best player, and using a pick to keep LeBron in LA might be their best option. The Lakers were just soundly defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. There may be a coaching change about to happen for the Lakers. Much of their future is uncertain. Overall, the Lakers could secure a couple more seasons of LeBron if they draft Bronny.

