Bronny James’ Draft Outlook Gets Sobering Update From ESPN

Bronny James declared for the NBA draft early this month, opting to leave USC after this freshman season. Bronny had a less-than-stellar freshman season and is opting to bet on himself to make it to the NBA. It is more likely that Bronny won't be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. The latest ESPN Mock draft has Bronny embarrassingly going undrafted. While it's just a mock draft, it represents many scouts' opinions of Bronny. He didn't put up spectacular numbers as a freshman, and while there's obvious talent, there isn't enough evidence to draft him.

Many believe he should go back to school, but that might not be a bad idea. Going back to school, he could show that his freshman season was a fluke and that he is the real deal. Additionally, there's a possibility that even if he goes undrafted, he will try to grind it out and make an NBA roster via the G-League. Bronny is LeBron's son, so he will most likely get a thorough look this summer as the combine approaches and draft workouts take place. Still, it's pretty demoralizing not even being considered worth using a second-round pick on.

Bronny James Might Be Left Undrafted

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points per game on 36.6% shooting from the field, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games. He displayed energy and athleticism on defense but was not very effective when he was on the course. Some believe Bronny still has the potential to be an impactful player at the next level. In high school, Bronny was a knockdown shooter with great defensive instincts. You will always have a place in the league if you can defend and hit threes in the NBA. He will get the opportunity to go up against his fellow draft hopefuls, and it may push him up some draft boards enough for a team to pick him in the second round.

Bronny had a turbulent freshman season at USC. He suffered from cardiac arrest during the Triojans summer workouts, putting his playing career in doubt. He recovered strong and was able to make his debut for USC four months after his heart surgery. Bronny didn't get a complete off-season to get acclimated to college. He made his debut and had to learn on the fly on a team that wasn't very good. Bronny will for sure get a shot at the NBA. He may end up going back to college for another year, but the NBA will always be the endgame for Bronny.

