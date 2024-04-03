LeBron James Speaks Out As Bronny James Transfer Portal Rumors Run Rampant

LeBron James is easily the most famous basketball parent in the entire world right now. Overall, his son Bronny is a player for USC, and there has been a lot of talk about his skills. Unfortunately, the discourse surrounding Bronny hasn't been entirely positive as of late. He didn't have a great season with the Trojans, who failed to make the March Madness tournament. Moreover, Bronny had to deal with a heart attack he suffered prior to the season. It simply wasn't his year, and his hopes of making the NBA aren't looking as probable as they once did.

Recently, a rumor surfaced online that Bronny was looking to enter the transfer portal and leave USC after his freshman season. Overall, this was a shocking development for many reasons. After all, Bronny chose USC for the proximity he would have to his family. Not to mention, LeBron wants to play NBA basketball with Bronny at some point, and staying in one place would theoretically be better for his development. Well, after last night's game against the Toronto Raptors, LeBron spoke on the rumors involving his son.

LeBron James To Guide Bronny

James says he isn't so sure how this rumor began circulating. He wouldn't confirm if it was true, but he did not that Bronny has a lot to think about right now. Needless to say, his days at USC could very well be numbered. “I don’t know where it came from,” James said. “But at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man, he has some tough decisions to make, and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know, but as his family, we’ll support whatever he does.”

