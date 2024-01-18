Lebron James Watches Bronny's USC Game While Doing Media Interviews

LeBron James was a little more distracted than usual during his post-game media interviews, as he tried to watch his son Bronny take on Arizona at the same time. The first indication that James was not giving the media his full attention was when he rebuffed scrum reporters in the tunnel saying he had to go watch Bronny. While James did fulfill his media obligations, he would often look past the reporters to focus on the screen showing the USC game.

However, he focused a little more when one reporter asked him whether it was tougher to lose with the Lakers or watch Bronny and USC struggle. “Watching college basketball alone is tough. Then you add my son in there, it’s even … yeah, yeah, cause I’m … it’s hard to watch. It’s hard to watch. Yeah, I’m a dad, but also, love the game of basketball and college basketball, just, it’s like ten people in the paint at the same time. It’s very hard at times to watch. But USC’s a great program, Arizona’s a great program, you get a good opportunity to watch some good basketball in this game," James said.

LeBron Wins, Bronny Loses

The Lakers moved back to a .500 record with a big win over the Dallas Mavericks. James went 25/8/8 on the night while Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell also both recorded 25+ points. The Lakers have now won four of their last six games as fans hope that their dismal post-IST run is now at an end. The team is next in action against the Nets on January 19.

However, Bronny and the Trojans weren't as fortunate. With Kevin Durant courtside, the younger James played well but the No. 12 Wildcats played better. The 82-67 loss dropped USC to 8-10 and marked their third consecutive loss. The Trojans are now second-to-last in the Pac-12, having started conference play 2-5. Despite this, Bronny's 11/5/6 impressed Durant. "He was aggressive. He played well," the Suns star said. However, James' aggressive play proved costly, as he also committed five turnovers. Next up for the Trojans is 10-7 (4-2 Pac-12) Arizona State.

