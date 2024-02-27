LeBron James Reacts To Bronny Falling Out Of Latest Mock Draft: "Let The Kid Be A Kid And Enjoy College Basketball"

LeBron James has every right to be supportive of his son Bronny, obviously. However, his latest reaction to a recent tweet has some pulling out his old receipts. An X (Twitter) account NBACentral sent out information on LBJ's son's latest draft stock and it is not looking good for the USC product. ESPN has removed the 19 year-old from the 2024 mock draft and is now slated to be selected in 2025. The Los Angeles Laker has been hyping up his oldest kid, but things just have not panned out yet. However, Lebron saw Bronny's mock draft tweet and his reaction is causing a stir on the platform.

It appears his fiery message has been deleted, but DJ Akademiks was able to snag a screenshot of it. "Can y'all please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do." LeBron continues, "If y'all don't know he doesn't care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

LeBron James Claps Back While Giving Advice To The Kids

James did not stop there though. He took the opportunity to send a motivational message to the kids looking to make it to the league. He essentially said the same thing, to work hard and discredit the mock drafts. He wants others to "talk REAL BASKETBALL." Unfortunately, fans are not going to let this slide as LeBron sent out a tweet that said, "Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. S*** lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

