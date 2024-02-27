Hitmaka Recalls Fighting With Mustard For Production Credit On Meek Mill Song

Hitmaka says he once had to fight with Mustard to get proper credit on Meek Mill’s song, “Whatever You Need,” early in his career. Discussing Tiffany Red's recent comments on Beyonce during an appearance on Angela Yee’s Way Up With Yee show, Hitmaka admitted he dealt with a similar situation once.

“That happened to me one time, just being transparent,” he began. “I was working under DJ Mustard at some point in my career early in my career and I did a record and I gave it to Mustard; and me and Mustard ended up not working with each other anymore. But he went and re-produced the record, and it was a sample. So it was able for him to take my idea and hook and sell it to Meek Mill, which turned into ‘Whatever You Need’ featuring Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Hitmaka speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" panel at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

He continued: “But I didn’t have no leverage at the time, and I’m assuming that Tiffany probably felt like she didn’t have leverage in those situations. But I continued to work hard, and I’ll never forget it but we at the ASCAP Awards and I win for Meek Mill ‘Dangerous,’ and they’re like, 'Meek, come back up here again. Whatever you need, we gotta give you this one.’ But at that point, I had the leverage so I just called Roc Nation and we ended up working it out.” Red called out Beyonce, as well as other artists, for songwriting credits she feels are undeserved. She noted Beyonce in particular because she feels she's the "Michael Jackson of our generation." Check out Hitmaka's full comments below.

Hitmaka Speaks With Angela Yee

Elsewhere in the interview, Hitmaka discussed his relationship with Tink and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Hitmaka on HotNewHipHop.

