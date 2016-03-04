production credit
- MusicHitmaka Recalls Fighting With Mustard For Production Credit On Meek Mill SongHitmaka was in a dispute with Mustard for a production credit.By Cole Blake
- MusicJameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake's New AlbumJameela Jamil scolds haters for downplaying her production credit on James Blake's "Friends That Break Your Heart."By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West & Kid Cudi's "Kids See Ghosts" Production Credits RevealedPlain Pat and Andre 3000 are included in the credits.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky's "Testing" Production Credits Have Been RevealedThe official tracklist and production credits have arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos' "Culture 2" Full Production Credits Have ArrivedThe "Culture 2" production credits have arrived. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicProduction Credits For Future's "FUTURE" AlbumHere are all the production credits for Future's new self-titled release.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSwizz Beatz' 5-Year Old Son Produced On Kendrick Lamar's "Untitled Unmastered" ProjectSwizz Beatz' 5-year old son, Egypt, is responsible for some of the production on Kendrick Lamer's new album "untitled unmastered."By Kevin Goddard