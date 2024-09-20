Future "MIXTAPE PLUTO" Production Credits Revealed

An extensive number of producers and some frequent collaborators appear on Future's third release of 2024.

Future released MIXTAPE PLUTO on Friday, his third release of 2024. The mixtape comes after two successful collaborations with Metro Boomin, on WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, respectively. Of course, the former is most known for the track "Like That" with Kendrick Lamar, but it is still a project that received praise from Future fans. Historically, Future is known for working with many producers. Metro has become his most famous collaborator, but fans will fondly remember the days of his old mixtapes, where he worked with 808 Mafia, specifically Atlanta-based producer Southside. Notably, Metro Boomin does not appear at all on the new project's tracklist.

Southside executive produced MIXTAPE PLUTO, a throwback to a previous era of Future's career. He previously had an EP credit on 56 Nights, the 2015 mixtape that came in the middle of Future's most prolific period as an artist. Additionally, he co-produced "TEFLON DON," "LIL DEMON," "SKI," "PRESS THE BUTTON," "BRAZZIER," "SOUTH OF FRANCE," and "MADE MY H*E FAINT." Wheezy (whose tag is also voiced by Future) makes multiple appearances as well. "MJ" is one of those tracks, an early fan favorite online.

Future's MIXTAPE PLUTO Production Credits Revealed

Prior to MIXTAPE PLUTO's release, Future penned a tribute to his cousin, the late Rico Wade. Wade's house, whose basement is referred to as "The Dungeon," is on the cover. Wade, who was part of the famed Organized Noize production collective (itself a part of the larger Dungeon Family collective), helped contribute to the success of OutKast, TLC, and Goodie Mob. He also helped shape Future's early music. It was a touching tribute to one of the most influential producers in hip-hop history. You can read the comprehensive list of production credits for Future's latest work below.

MIXTAPE PLUTO production credits: