Future Keeps His Hot Streak Going With Masterful "Mixtape Pluto"

Longtime fans are gonna love it.

Future has been keeping the streets fed in 2024. He dropped two dynamite albums with Metro Boomin, and now he's back with a solo venture. Mixtape Pluto could not have had higher expectations, due to the title and the teased snippets. We're here to confirm that Future delivered. Mixtape Pluto is the comeback that mid-2010s fans have been waiting for. The song titles are concise and hard-hitting, as are the beats and lyrics. "Teflon Don" is a perfect album opener, setting a mood that's both ominous and aggressive. This is not the commercial friendly Pluto that works with Taylor Swift.

Mixtape Pluto goes from highlight to highlight. "Lil Demon" and "Ski" are ferocious bangers that manage to take the Dirty Sprite 2 template and amplify it. There's no wasted space on these beats, or in Future's manic delivery. Mixtape Pluto is no one trick pony, though. Future manages to keep things sounding both cohesive and versatile. "Too Fast" sees a contemplative Pluto croon over a haunting sample. "MJ" is an off kilter, interlude length track punctuated by a woozy instrumental. "SOUTH OF FRANCE" might just be the best song here, though. Future finds a staggeringly catchy pocket during his verses, and the musical bed underneath perfectly conveys its title.

Future Channels His Mixtape Prime On New Album

Mixtape Pluto tracklist:

  1. Teflon Don
  2. Lil Demon
  3. Ski
  4. Ready to Cook Up
  5. Plutoski
  6. Too Fast
  7. Ocean
  8. Press the Button
  9. MJ
  10. Brazzier
  11. South of France (featuring Travis Scott)
  12. Surfing a Tsunami
  13. Made My H*e Faint
  14. Told My
  15. Oath
  16. Lost My Dog
  17. Aye Say Gang

