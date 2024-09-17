Future Releases Tracklist For Upcoming Album "Mixtape Pluto"

Features not included.

Future is seemingly giving fans new Mixtaple Pluto information every day. The rapper dropped a brand new snippet titled "Ski" on Monday, and now, he's blessed social media timelines with an official tracklist. Mixtape Pluto will be 17 songs in total, and feature numerous songs that Future has teased over the past few weeks. These songs include "Lil Demon" and "South of France," a highly anticipated collab with Travis Scott.

Future has done a great job of building up anticipation for the album. Mixtape Pluto is a great title, for one. The snippets have also been carefully selected to bring fans back to the rapper's legendary mid 2010s run of mixtapes. Hard-hitting instrumentals and lyrics that are menacing as they are catchy. It's the reason fans have been so enamored with the aforementioned snippets. "South of France" has even been teased with a music video that includes behind the scenes footage. The rapper didn't include any additional features on the tracklist, however. Fans are going to have to wait and see who else makes the cut when Mixtape Pluto drops on September 20.

Future Keeps Features A Secret On New Tracklist

Mixtape Pluto tracklist: