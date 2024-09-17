Future Releases Tracklist For Upcoming Album "Mixtape Pluto"

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Musician Future performs onstage during REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show" at The Forum on November 8, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Features not included.

Future is seemingly giving fans new Mixtaple Pluto information every day. The rapper dropped a brand new snippet titled "Ski" on Monday, and now, he's blessed social media timelines with an official tracklist. Mixtape Pluto will be 17 songs in total, and feature numerous songs that Future has teased over the past few weeks. These songs include "Lil Demon" and "South of France," a highly anticipated collab with Travis Scott.

Future has done a great job of building up anticipation for the album. Mixtape Pluto is a great title, for one. The snippets have also been carefully selected to bring fans back to the rapper's legendary mid 2010s run of mixtapes. Hard-hitting instrumentals and lyrics that are menacing as they are catchy. It's the reason fans have been so enamored with the aforementioned snippets. "South of France" has even been teased with a music video that includes behind the scenes footage. The rapper didn't include any additional features on the tracklist, however. Fans are going to have to wait and see who else makes the cut when Mixtape Pluto drops on September 20.

Are you looking forward to hearing Future's upcoming album? What do you think of the tracklist so far? Which song are you most excited about? Which artists do you want to see on the album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Future Keeps Features A Secret On New Tracklist

Mixtape Pluto tracklist:

  1. Teflon Don
  2. Lil Demon
  3. Ski
  4. Ready to Cook Up
  5. Plutoski
  6. Too Fast
  7. Ocean
  8. Press the Button
  9. MJ
  10. Brazzier
  11. South of France (featuring Travis Scott)
  12. Surfing a Tsunami
  13. Made My H*e Faint
  14. Told My
  15. Oath
  16. Lost My Dog
  17. Aye Say Gang

