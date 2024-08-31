Future Versus Meek Mill: Who's The Better Rapper? Rory & Mal Start Viral Debate

Fans passionately stood their ground while debating whether or not Future is a better rapper and lyricist than Meek Mill.

Hip-hop debates over the best rappers, artists, crooners, and lyricists are the lifeblood of the culture in its casual, everyday state. That's why we love rap podcasts and commentators: we feel like we're just as relevant in the media conversation, although that's often a false flag. Nevertheless, thanks to the latest episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, hip-hop Twitter got a new debate topic to spend an hour or two within: is Future a better rapper than Meek Mill? The titular co-hosts and their colleagues went over a few metrics to determine this, as both MCs display wildly different styles. But they also have enough collaborative history to make this a fitting and appropriate comparison.

For example, Rory suggested that while Meek Mill is probably the better rapper, Future's music surpasses Meek's. "You think Future raps better than Meek?" Mal asked one of his co-hosts. "If you put a beat on right now and these n***as start rapping right here, you think Future's gon' out-rap Meek? We watched Meek with matted braids on the corners of Philly rap his way to a f***ing private jet. Future don't rap better than that n***a, man. Not on no f***ing day of the year. Future? He make better songs, he's a better artist." Check out reactions to this debate in the replies of the post below.

Rory & Mal Debate Future & Meek Mill

"I also don't think Future tries to rap better than Meek Mill," Rory added. "Like, I just think he makes great music." "Y'all getting disrespectful," Mal added. "See, now I know why Meek gon' slap the s**t out of some of y'all when he see y'all." "I understand why he's so mad on the Internet. They're playing with his name," Rory posited. "No, Meek gon' slap the s**t of of some [of you]," Mal responded. "He going back to jail, I'ma just say it. Meek's getting ready to catch a charge. He catching a charge! 'Cause y'all n***as is getting disrespectful coming into the holidays."