Future Versus Meek Mill: Who's The Better Rapper? Rory & Mal Start Viral Debate

BYGabriel Bras Nevares488 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: (EDITOR NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Meek Mill and Future perform during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Fans passionately stood their ground while debating whether or not Future is a better rapper and lyricist than Meek Mill.

Hip-hop debates over the best rappers, artists, crooners, and lyricists are the lifeblood of the culture in its casual, everyday state. That's why we love rap podcasts and commentators: we feel like we're just as relevant in the media conversation, although that's often a false flag. Nevertheless, thanks to the latest episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, hip-hop Twitter got a new debate topic to spend an hour or two within: is Future a better rapper than Meek Mill? The titular co-hosts and their colleagues went over a few metrics to determine this, as both MCs display wildly different styles. But they also have enough collaborative history to make this a fitting and appropriate comparison.

For example, Rory suggested that while Meek Mill is probably the better rapper, Future's music surpasses Meek's. "You think Future raps better than Meek?" Mal asked one of his co-hosts. "If you put a beat on right now and these n***as start rapping right here, you think Future's gon' out-rap Meek? We watched Meek with matted braids on the corners of Philly rap his way to a f***ing private jet. Future don't rap better than that n***a, man. Not on no f***ing day of the year. Future? He make better songs, he's a better artist." Check out reactions to this debate in the replies of the post below.

Read More: Meek Mill Wants To Perform "Dreams And Nightmares" At Presidential Debate

Rory & Mal Debate Future & Meek Mill

"I also don't think Future tries to rap better than Meek Mill," Rory added. "Like, I just think he makes great music." "Y'all getting disrespectful," Mal added. "See, now I know why Meek gon' slap the s**t out of some of y'all when he see y'all." "I understand why he's so mad on the Internet. They're playing with his name," Rory posited. "No, Meek gon' slap the s**t of of some [of you]," Mal responded. "He going back to jail, I'ma just say it. Meek's getting ready to catch a charge. He catching a charge! 'Cause y'all n***as is getting disrespectful coming into the holidays."

Who do you think is a better rapper: Future or Meek Mill? Let us know who you'd pick out of the "Giving Chanel" duo.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Bring Out Travis Scott In Brooklyn: Watch

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...