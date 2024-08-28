Meek Mill Gets Clowned For Having No Hits But The Internet Defends Him

BYElias Andrews468 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Global Citizen Live, New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Meek Mill performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Dreamchasers rise.

Meek Mill did not have the career a lot fans thought he would. He seem poised to be one of the biggest artists of his generation in the early 2010s. A lot of drama transpired on and off record to ensure it didn't happen. Today, Meek Mill is a curiosity, too old to be relevant but too young to be get revisionist praise. It's this awkward middle ground that led one podcaster to claim that the rapper had no real hits to his name. The take spread like wildfire online, and fans banded together to remind the podcaster that he does, in fact, had a solid catalog.

The podcast in question was The Need To Know show, and the host in question was Mandii B. She did concede that "Dreams and Nightmares" was an iconic song, but proceeded to rag on the rest of Meek's catalog for being light on hits. "I don’t know anybody who could name five Meek [Mill] records," Mandii B stated. The host also hesitated to admit that Meek was a legend in his native Philadelphia. She pointed to the fact that Hov appointed Meek Mill the "next JAY-Z," and stated that he fell woefully short of these big expectations.

Read More: Meek Mill Advises Fans To Stop "Speaking On The Dead"

Fans Made Sure Respect Was Put On Meek Mill's Name

The internet was not on Mandii B's side. Meek Mill may not have dropped hit songs recently, but the general consensus was that the rapper had plenty in his past. Fans gave detailed breakdowns of how popular Meek Mill was during the first half of the 2010s. "If you was in college or the streets from 2007-2015 Meek Mill was EVERYWHERE," one impassioned user wrote. "Meek got 4 RIAA certified albums & 40 songs either Platinum or Gold. This is ridiculous." Another user accused Mandii B of fishing for hot takes on purpose. "She out here trying to go viral for takes," they tweeted.

Meek also saw the Need to Know clip, and responded. Now, those who have been following the rapper on Twitter know that he's prone to saying nonsensical things. He spun a rant about firing his PR team into a discussion of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. We're still not sure how. But Meek Mill had a concise, solid response to Mandii B's criticism. He posted a link to his beloved mixtape Dreamchasers 2. "How many hits on this mixtape you know," he wrote. "Bot billboard classified hits I got those too lol but this 2011 vibes I’m kinda rap invincible …. The Mandela effect is real huh." We have to say we agree with the Philly legend.

Read More: Meek Mill Freestyles Over Drake’s “Family Matters” Diss Track: Watch

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...