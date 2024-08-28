Meek Mill Gets Clowned For Having No Hits But The Internet Defends Him

Dreamchasers rise.

Meek Mill did not have the career a lot fans thought he would. He seem poised to be one of the biggest artists of his generation in the early 2010s. A lot of drama transpired on and off record to ensure it didn't happen. Today, Meek Mill is a curiosity, too old to be relevant but too young to be get revisionist praise. It's this awkward middle ground that led one podcaster to claim that the rapper had no real hits to his name. The take spread like wildfire online, and fans banded together to remind the podcaster that he does, in fact, had a solid catalog.

The podcast in question was The Need To Know show, and the host in question was Mandii B. She did concede that "Dreams and Nightmares" was an iconic song, but proceeded to rag on the rest of Meek's catalog for being light on hits. "I don’t know anybody who could name five Meek [Mill] records," Mandii B stated. The host also hesitated to admit that Meek was a legend in his native Philadelphia. She pointed to the fact that Hov appointed Meek Mill the "next JAY-Z," and stated that he fell woefully short of these big expectations.

Fans Made Sure Respect Was Put On Meek Mill's Name

The internet was not on Mandii B's side. Meek Mill may not have dropped hit songs recently, but the general consensus was that the rapper had plenty in his past. Fans gave detailed breakdowns of how popular Meek Mill was during the first half of the 2010s. "If you was in college or the streets from 2007-2015 Meek Mill was EVERYWHERE," one impassioned user wrote. "Meek got 4 RIAA certified albums & 40 songs either Platinum or Gold. This is ridiculous." Another user accused Mandii B of fishing for hot takes on purpose. "She out here trying to go viral for takes," they tweeted.