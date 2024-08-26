Meek Mill Freestyles Over Drake’s “Family Matters” Diss Track: Watch

Meek Mill hopped on the diss track.

Meek Mill shared a video of himself listening to a freestyle he made over the beat to Drake's diss track, "Family Matters," on social media over the weekend. In the clip, he plays the track in a car while rapping along. Drake released the original version of the song, earlier this year, while feuding with Kendrick Lamar.

Fans had mixed responses to the freestyle on X (formerly Twitter). ”Literally copy’s anything Drake does, soon as Drake got braids he got them (don’t care if he had them years ago) also every single beat Drake raps on he has too rap on, he a fan,” one user argued. Another added: “It’s really astonishing how this man’s image flipped to ultimate goofy. I really can’t unsee it.” Others were more excited by the snippert. “This sound like Dreams & Nightmares Meek,” one fan remarked.

Meek Mill & Drake Attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Meek Mill, Bismack Biyombo, and Drake attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Meek's flip of Drake's "Family Matters" comes after he discussed his relationship with the Toronto rapper, last year. "Now we got to a space where we can text each other and say anything… We got that honesty where we can leave it on the table, and we can walk away, and feel good about that. And we ain’t have that before the beef," he said on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation. The two famously feuded back in 2015 but are clearly on much better terms nowadays.

Meek Mill Freestyles Over "Family Matters"

Check out the clip of Meek freestyling over "Family Matters" on X below. As for Drake's beef with Lamar, he recently teased being ready for "Game 2" in a post on Instagram. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill and Drake as well as Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.